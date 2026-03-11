IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IET Evolve on Substack
March 11, 2026 Saturated and Activated Earth's Field
0:00
-7:26

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

March 11, 2026 Saturated and Activated Earth's Field

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Mar 11, 2026
∙ Paid

  • 5 C Class solar flare yesterday. Highest C4.7 yesterday from 4381. Lots of CME’s but none headed to Earth.

  • 5 active sunspot regions.

  • Solar wind was elevated getting up past 550 km/s, the BZ fluctuated and had some significant SW dips. IMF went up, currently 414, BZ is NW we did see the GM field go up slightly when these dips are here.

  • Geomagnetic field KP…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of IET Evolve.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 IET Evolve · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture