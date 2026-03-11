5 C Class solar flare yesterday. Highest C4.7 yesterday from 4381. Lots of CME’s but none headed to Earth.
5 active sunspot regions.
Solar wind was elevated getting up past 550 km/s, the BZ fluctuated and had some significant SW dips. IMF went up, currently 414, BZ is NW we did see the GM field go up slightly when these dips are here.
Geomagnetic field KP…
March 11, 2026 Saturated and Activated Earth's Field
Mar 11, 2026
