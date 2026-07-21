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July 21, 2026 Sun is Active! Geomagnetic Storming (G1) Possible and New Earth Openings
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July 21, 2026 Sun is Active! Geomagnetic Storming (G1) Possible and New Earth Openings

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IET Evolve
Jul 21, 2026
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  • We now have moderate solar flares. 18 M and C class flares. M3.4 22:25 utc, M2.5 14:36 utc, M 1.119:20 utc, all from region 4493, yes these did trigger R1 radio blackouts Hawaii, Atlantic Ocean and California/Mexico.

  • Active sunspot regions doubled from 2 to 4. 4493, it is BGD, 4492 BG and one alpha and the other B.

    • Solar flare potential - X-5%, M-55%.

  • Sol…

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