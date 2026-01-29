We did get up to KP a little over 5 at 23 utc yesterday, as the BZ was south enough and the solar wind was moderate high to high yesterday. Currently solar wind speed is 708 km/s which is strong and the BZ is SW and yes that could enhance our field to G1 storming today once again.
Solar activity is still really low, with 3 C-class flares observed. C1.5 …
January 29, 2026 Solar Wind Continues to Stream, Schumann Stacked, New Research and Live Healing Meditation
Jan 29, 2026
∙ Paid
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
Where Space Weather, Consciousness and Emotional Intelligence Converge Daily!Where Space Weather, Consciousness and Emotional Intelligence Converge Daily!
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes