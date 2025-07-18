A recent revelation by Eric Weinstein has opened the door for the public to pull on a string which could potentially unravel the gatekeeping of reality. Weinstein has a PhD in mathematical physics from Harvard and has held research positions at MIT and Hebrew University.

In a new interview, he revealed the connection between Jeffrey Epstein and the Harvard mathematics department and more personally, an actual encounter he had with Epstein, who Weinstein claims knew too much about his work.

The events prompted him to see a connection between high-level academia and the potential gatekeeping of key scientific subjects – namely the reality of advanced physics and gravity.

Epstein was ‘a construct’ according to Weinstein.

Created by who and for what purpose?

Weinstein wasn’t alone in sniffing out Epstein’s false persona. A complex 2003 Vanity Fair write-up on Epstein revealed:

“His advantage is that no one really seems to know him or his history completely or what his arsenal actually consists of. He has carefully engineered it so that he remains one of the few truly baffling mysteries among New York’s money world. People know snippets, but few know the whole…He's a classic iceberg. What you see is not what you get.”

The piece went on to state:

“When these men describe Epstein, they talk about “energy” and “curiosity” as well as love for theoretical physics that they don’t originally find in layman…”

Why Did Harvard Seek to Discredit and Suppress One of Its Top Academics?

Harvard is no stranger to academic narrative control, pivoting and suppression. Consider the late Dr. John E. Mack, Harvard professor of psychiatry, Pulitzer prize winner, author of the books Abduction and Passport to the Cosmos as well as a highly regarded academic.

All that was prior to his work and exposure to people who he met with, counseled and studied regarding the extraterrestrial phenomenon with the Program for Extraordinary Experience & Research (PEER), after which, his standing at Harvard changed. For his pioneering work, Harvard Medical School opened a one-year investigation on Mack in 1994, a special faculty committee was convened, attempting to discredit his name and his work by determining whether his research could be censored.

His investigation at the time was a subtle warning shot to other top academics to omit such areas of research focus. Despite being found not guilty and eventually able to continue his work, the damage done on his reputation in the media created a sustainable scar on the topic.

Human beings having contact with inter-dimensional and extraterrestrial beings would be officially off limits, locked away until over two decades later when the intel community decided the time was right to foist their controlled disclosure narrative onto the American people in 2017.

Present Day Narrative Control

Scientists to this very day are still subject to acts of violence visited upon them and their family members. Despite our new era of ‘radical transparency’ purporting to emanate from government, the true nature of some subjects are still off limits.

Threats, harassment, being blacklisted from research and University access in academic circles still exists if one pursues avenues of math, science, engineering, physics and medicine which don’t comply with the approval of shadowy controllers.

This author recently was told of an account where a scientist on a public, published scientific paper experienced an act of violence in order to threaten their continued pursuit of a specific topic in astrophysics and if they chose to continue to produce evidence of that topic. The irony is this topic, as of late, has enjoyed quite a buzz in the UFO community. So, the topic itself has the buzz, yet the science that goes along with it…silenced.

Establishing a continuity along finance, business, industry and science is key. Is any area or anyone immune to this hegemony?

Continuity of Government

Jeffrey Sachs, has been receiving more attention for voicing his understanding of the continuity of government (COG). As a Columbia University economist and bestselling author who specializes in sustainable development and economic development, he holds the school’s highest academic rank, University Professor, and directs the Center for Sustainable Development.

Here he reveals a quote Putin shared in an interview claiming that newly elected Presidents actually have no power once they are in office. He says, “the men in dark suits and blue ties show up and tell them the way the world really is….”

How are public narratives shaped and scientific direction determined?

Strong-arming Advanced Science

In the past Epstein’s overt crimes that the public has now become glaringly aware of and his not-so-well-known efforts steering key aspects of academic science Weinstein eluded to, were pointed in predetermined ways with a mixture of strong-arm techniques and power plays still being discovered.

The overt efforts of control have been clear for decades. As Vanity Fair wrote about in their 2003 article:

“One reporter, in fact, received three threats from Epstein while preparing a piece. They were delivered in a jocular tone, but the message was clear: There will be in trouble for your family if I don’t like the article.” Share

Ironically, the very writer of the 2003 Vanity Fair article was told by Epstein,

“…he would get a witch doctor to put a curse on my unborn children if he did not like the story.” According to previously redacted emails released during court proceedings.

Is there a more refined way to direct media, science, narratives and ultimately societal direction?

One time-tested way to control sensitive information and neutralize dissident thinkers is to fund them directly or the spaces in which they share ideas.

In 2006 Jeffrey Epstein, who the media wants us to believe was a simple, lone ‘financier,’ was the main funder to create a think tank symposium with 21-internationally-renowned scientists including Professor Stephen Hawking.

Location – The Ritz Carlton, St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Island roughly two short miles from Epstein’s now-infamous blackmail operation on his Little St. James Island.

Were top physicists working on key aspects of gravity influenced or even compromised by Epstein?

In 2015, The Telegraph released images of Hawking during that same gravity conference trip visiting Epstein island.

“Besides Hawking, there were three Nobel laureates on the trips.” -2015, Telegraph

In 2019, the NY Times wrote:

“Mr. Epstein attracted a glittering array of prominent scientists…The lure for some scientists was Mr. Epstein’s money. He dangled financing for their pet projects. Some of the scientists said that the prospect of financing blinded them to the seriousness of his sexual transgressions, and even led them to give credence to some of Mr. Epstein’s half-baked scientific musings.”

If some of the world’s top, Nobel prize-winning scientists became “blinded” to Epstein’s overt criminality, some were surely willing or clueless to the subtle influences and financial nudges Epstein, and those behind his construct, used to direct them towards ‘approved’ scientific directions.

Our Current Trajectory

The development breakthrough/free energy and advanced gravitics would revolutionize math and physics as we know it. It also would rapidly change society and life on this planet. The one subject that encompasses both of these big ideas is life outside this planet and the technology used by other potential off-world intelligences.

Yet the public has been trained that the topic of off-planet life and UFO’s are to be reflexively ridiculed, feared and militarized against. And the luminaries of the scientific community who begin to touch upon the subject and its advanced math and physics are often immediately neutralized.

Instead, the public is fed people like Grusch and Barber who, as Weinstein appears to have suggested, are either constructs themselves or unwilling participants given media attention to steer the conversation to ‘approved’ versions of this seemingly limitless subject.

