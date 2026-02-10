February 10, 2026 Jumbly and Jumpy Solar Wind, Plasma Density and a Significantly Saturated Schumann

IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy WisdomFebruary 10, 2026 Jumbly and Jumpy Solar Wind, Plasma Density and a Significantly Saturated Schumann0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:23-9:23Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on SubstackSubscribe to listenFebruary 10, 2026 Jumbly and Jumpy Solar Wind, Plasma Density and a Significantly Saturated SchumannIET EvolveFeb 10, 2026∙ PaidShareNo script today folks, but I do have pictures which tell a 1,000 words:-)Be well, Susan Solarham.comContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of IET Evolve.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy WisdomWhere Space Weather, Consciousness and Emotional Intelligence Converge Daily!Where Space Weather, Consciousness and Emotional Intelligence Converge Daily!SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeIET EvolveRecent EpisodesFebruary 9, 2026 Some Nice Solar Activity and a Deeper Dive into the Schumann and Emotional IntelligenceFeb 9 • IET EvolveFebruary 7, 2026 Fascinating Schumann Field in the Past 24 HoursFeb 7 • IET EvolveFebruary 5, 2026 CME Tapped Us Yesterday, Solar Wind Moderately Strong and 4366 More Stable?Feb 5 • IET EvolveFebruary 4, 2026 An X Class a Day Keeps the New Earth at Play - Super-flare Potential? Feb 4 • IET EvolveFebruary 3, 2026 Big Solar Flare Window - Excellent Opportunity for EngagementFeb 3 • IET EvolveFebruary 2, 2026 Major Solar Flares, Body Intelligence and Carrington Level Event?Feb 2 • IET EvolveFebruary 1, 2026 Sunday Special - Significant Flaring, Full Moon and Tight Schumann RedistributesFeb 1 • IET Evolve