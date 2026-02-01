February 1, 2026 Sunday Special - Significant Flaring, Full Moon and Tight Schumann Redistributes

IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy WisdomFebruary 1, 2026 Sunday Special - Significant Flaring, Full Moon and Tight Schumann Redistributes0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -7:57-7:57Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on SubstackSubscribe to listenFebruary 1, 2026 Sunday Special - Significant Flaring, Full Moon and Tight Schumann RedistributesIET EvolveFeb 01, 2026∙ PaidShareNo Script Today :-)solarham.comArticle LinkContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of IET Evolve.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy WisdomWhere Space Weather, Consciousness and Emotional Intelligence Converge Daily!Where Space Weather, Consciousness and Emotional Intelligence Converge Daily!SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeIET EvolveRecent EpisodesJanuary 30, 2026 Solar Wind Slowing Down and Schumann Releases (Somewhat)Jan 30 • IET EvolveJanuary 29, 2026 Solar Wind Continues to Stream, Schumann Stacked, New Research and Live Healing Meditation Jan 29 • IET EvolveJanuary 28, 2026 Schumann Field Still Holding and New Coronal Hole Bringing Fast Moving Solar Wind with Possible AurorasJan 28 • IET EvolveJanuary 26, 2026 Have We Entered Significant Change?Jan 26 • IET EvolveJanuary 23, 2026 A Breath of Electrons in a Proton Charged BackgroundJan 23 • IET EvolveJanuary 22, 2026 Geomagnetic Party is Over - Human Still Under ConstructionJan 22 • IET EvolveJanuary 21, 2026 Geomagnetic Storming Is Waning, Proton Drive Aurora Versus Electron Driven Aurora - Can You Feel the Difference?Jan 21 • IET Evolve