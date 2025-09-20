Episode 71 September 20, 2025 M Class Flare, Incoming Solar Wind, Partial Solar Eclipse

M Class Flare Brings Some Energy, Incoming Solar Wind for Tomorrow (Sept 21, 2025) Bringing Possible Geomagnetic Increase, Possible Auroras for the 21st, Solar Light and Solar Eclipse Recap of Energies and Guidance
Wisdom drop for the day!
Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual influences you feel …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.