Episode 65 September 14, 2025 Incoming Solar Wind, G1 Storm Expected Today and Protect Thyself
0:00
-8:06

Episode 65 September 14, 2025 Incoming Solar Wind, G1 Storm Expected Today and Protect Thyself

IET Evolve
Sep 14, 2025
∙ Paid
Incoming CIR and High Speed Solar Wind, Geomagnetic Storming (G1) Predicted for Today, Possible Auroras, Integrative Schumann, Realign and Protect Thyself.

Wisdom drop for the day!

Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual influences you feel are resulting from these SpaceWeather and Earth effects

