IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
Episode 64 September 13, 2025 When an Earthquake, Cosmic Forces and Human Emotion Meet
0:00
-9:49

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

Episode 64 September 13, 2025 When an Earthquake, Cosmic Forces and Human Emotion Meet

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Sep 13, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Earthquake 7.4 Kamchatsky Russia, Low Solar Flare Activity, Incoming CIR, Geomagnetic Activity May Increase Later Today, and Schumann Resonance Majorly Active!

Wisdom drop for the day!

Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual influences you feel are resulting from these SpaceWeather and Earth effects

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture