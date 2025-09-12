Episode 63 September 12, 2025 Equinox May Bring Auroras, Large Coronal Hole and The Power of Love

Filament eruptions with a CME, possibly heading towards Earth, Poland 4.5 Earthquake, Solar flare activity low, Equinox is Aurora time, Schumann Resonance and the power of the love
Wisdom drop for the day!
Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual influences you feel are resulting from these SpaceWeat…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.