Episode 61 September 10, 2025 Geomagnetic Storm 2 Conditions Reached Yesterday, More Solar Wind Today and Where's Your Sail Pointed?

Geomagnetic Storm (2) Reached Yesterday. CME Far Side Blast, BZ Goes South, More Solar Wind Could Bring Additional Enhanced Conditions, Low Earth Facing Solar Activity, Which Direction is Your Sail?
Wisdom drop for the day!
Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual influences you feel are resulting fr…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.