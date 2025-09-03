Episode 54 September 3, 2025 Geomagnetic Storm Continues, Magnetic Field Changes, Lunar Eclipse Coming and Tips

Geomagnetic Storm Continues (G1), Magnetic Field Changes, Lunar Eclipse Coming, Schumann Resonance, Auroras higher latitudes
Wisdom drop for the day!
Want to listen ad free? Then JOIN THE PRIVATE CHAT
Click Here: PODCAST - Everday Earthing and Energy Wisdom
Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual infl…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.