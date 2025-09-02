Episode 53 September 2, 2025 CME Slam, Wide Spread Auroras, Schumann Goes White, More Geomagnetic Activity Today

CME Slam, Geomagnetic Activity G2 Storm Reached Yesterday and More Elevated Geomagnetic Active G2-G3 Conditions - possibly G4. Moderate to High Solar Wind, Schumann Goes White! Earth and Solar Intelligence at play?

*Proton count still elevated S1 radiation storm

Wisdom drop for the day!

Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and uniq…