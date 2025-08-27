Episode 47 August 27, 2025 Solar Radiation Storm Continues, Sunspot Complexity Increasing and Breathwork Suggestion

Solar Radiation S1 - high energy protons continue, M class flares down the past 24 hours, Sunspot complexity increasing, Schumann higher level energies makes a brief return, Meditation and breathwork suggestion
**We also had a R1 radio blackout**
Wisdom drop for the day!
Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness…
