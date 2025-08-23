IET Evolve on Substack

Episode 43 August 23, 2025 Planetary Seismic Waves, M Class Flare, New Moon in Virgo
Episode 43 August 23, 2025 Planetary Seismic Waves, M Class Flare, New Moon in Virgo

Aug 23, 2025
Earthquake produced seismic waves, unnumbered sunspot pops an M class towards earth, New Moon in Virgo sets us up for two eclipses, where are you in this shift?

Wisdom drop for the day!

Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual influences you feel are resulting from these SpaceWeather and Earth effect…

