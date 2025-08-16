IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
Episode 36 August 16, 2025 Australia Rare Quake, New Coronal Hole and Big Emotions
0:00
-7:46

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

Episode 36 August 16, 2025 Australia Rare Quake, New Coronal Hole and Big Emotions

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Aug 16, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Australia Rare 5.6 quake, New coronal hole, Active Schumann, Emotional Intelligence, Schumann New Science Research

Wisdom drop for the day!

Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual influences you feel are resulting from these SpaceWeather and Earth effects.

Coronal hole #72 turning in to face Earth

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture