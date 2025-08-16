Episode 36 August 16, 2025 Australia Rare Quake, New Coronal Hole and Big Emotions

Australia Rare 5.6 quake, New coronal hole, Active Schumann, Emotional Intelligence, Schumann New Science Research
Wisdom drop for the day!
Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual influences you feel are resulting from these SpaceWeather and Earth effects.
Coronal hole #72 turning in to face Earth
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.