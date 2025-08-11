IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
Episode 31 August 11, 2025 Transitional Weekend and Heart Coherence
0:00
-5:35

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

Episode 31 August 11, 2025 Transitional Weekend and Heart Coherence

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Aug 11, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

M class flares, Schumann Resonance, Solar Wind Continues, Heart Coherence

Wisdom drop for the day!

JOIN THE PRIVATE CHAT HERE: PODCAST - Everday Earthing and Energy Wisdom

Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual influences you feel are resulting from these SpaceWeather and Earth effects

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture