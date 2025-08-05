Episode 25 August 5, 2025 Universe is Inside of You

M flare, Dominican Republic Earthquake, Planetary Alignment, Perseid Meteor Shower, Full Moon, August 10, 2025, Quiet Schumann
Wisdom drop for the day!
JOIN THE PRIVATE CHAT HERE: PODCAST - Everday Earthing and Energy Wisdom
Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual influences you feel are resulting fr…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.