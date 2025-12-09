December 9, 2025 Predictions and the Dynamic Forces of the Sun and Earth - G3 Storm Predicted for Today

Highlights
G3 geomagnetic storm is predicted for today bringing conditions to KP 6-7.
Solar flaring is at moderate levels with 9 M class flares keeping activity moving and sunspot activity continues to be dynamic.
Auroras in Boston, London, Northern France and Germany possible for tonight.
7.5 earthquake in Honshu Japan at 1415 utc yesterday, tsunami occurr…
