December 9, 2025 Predictions and the Dynamic Forces of the Sun and Earth - G3 Storm Predicted for Today
December 9, 2025 Predictions and the Dynamic Forces of the Sun and Earth - G3 Storm Predicted for Today

Dec 09, 2025
  • G3 geomagnetic storm is predicted for today bringing conditions to KP 6-7.

  • Solar flaring is at moderate levels with 9 M class flares keeping activity moving and sunspot activity continues to be dynamic.

  • Auroras in Boston, London, Northern France and Germany possible for tonight.

  7.5 earthquake in Honshu Japan at 1415 utc yesterday, tsunami occurred

