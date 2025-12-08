IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
December 8, 2025 Geomagnetic Storming Expected Today thru Wednesday (G1-G3 possibly G4) Multiple CME's Headed to Earth
0:00
-14:23

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

December 8, 2025 Geomagnetic Storming Expected Today thru Wednesday (G1-G3 possibly G4) Multiple CME's Headed to Earth

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Dec 08, 2025
∙ Paid

Highlights

  • Our Earth has multiple CME’s (coronal mass ejections headed to Earth). We have 3 storms headed our way and about 7 different CMEs.

  • Geomagnetic storming conditions expected today to G1 – which should be a popper since our field has been at zero for the past 15-18 hours plus.

  • Auroras in Paris, Chicago, Boston, London and probably further down sout…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture