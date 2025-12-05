December 5, 2025 Major Sunspot Activity with Flare Potential, Solar Wind Variability and Schumann Sensitivity

Highlights
Major sunspot complexity, the potential is there for much larger production.
C class flares these past 24 hours, highest was a C7.4.
Dec 4th’s CME may give our Earth a tap on Dec 7th later in the day and it could increase geomagnetic activity to G1 storm conditions.
Geomagnetic activity is down these past 24 hours.
Schumann field is sensitive.
Won…
