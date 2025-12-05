IET Evolve on Substack

December 5, 2025 Major Sunspot Activity with Flare Potential, Solar Wind Variability and Schumann Sensitivity
Dec 05, 2025
Highlights

  • Major sunspot complexity, the potential is there for much larger production.

  • C class flares these past 24 hours, highest was a C7.4.

  • Dec 4th’s CME may give our Earth a tap on Dec 7th later in the day and it could increase geomagnetic activity to G1 storm conditions.

  • Geomagnetic activity is down these past 24 hours.

  • Schumann field is sensitive.

  • Won…

