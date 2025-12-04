IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IET Evolve on Substack
December 4, 2025 G3 Storming Conditions Reached, More Storming Possible Today, Solar Cycle 25 November #'s Released
0:00
-11:18

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

December 4, 2025 G3 Storming Conditions Reached, More Storming Possible Today, Solar Cycle 25 November #'s Released

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Dec 04, 2025
∙ Paid

Highlights

  • Did you see the sky from where you were last night?

  • G3 storming was reached yesterday (KP 7) , however, G2 was predicted yet. The KP went from 4-7 which was certainly noticeable at 18 utc. This was from the X flare CME and coronal hole created a complexity to bring those conditions up to G3!

  • Solar wind had a big leap from high 300’s to nearly 73…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture