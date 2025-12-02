December 2, 2025 Geomagnetic Storming (G2) Expected Tomorrow and Solar Flare Prediction is High

Highlights
G2 storm conditions are expected for tomorrow due to a large coronal hole and a CME produced from the latest X class flare. Will we get mid latitude auroras?
Sunspot complexity has increased which is impacting solar flare prediction is at 30% for an X class flare and 75% for an M class flare. Much higher than we have seen in a while.
Schumann f…
