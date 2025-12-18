IET Evolve on Substack

December 18, 2025 G1 Hit Earlier (once again), Solar Wind Elevated and Comet Atlas Makes Its Closest Approach Tomorrow 12/19 (ps...you are the technology)
December 18, 2025 G1 Hit Earlier (once again), Solar Wind Elevated and Comet Atlas Makes Its Closest Approach Tomorrow 12/19 (ps...you are the technology)

Dec 18, 2025
Highlights

  • G1 conditions that were expected for today happened on yesterday. It began at 0 utc today. We saw auroras in Montana and Washington. This was from a large transequatorial coronal hole.

  • Solar wind is still streaming strong from these coronal holes.

  • Solar flare activity is low.

  • Sunspots numbers are low and not very dynamic.

  • CME occurred 12:30 utc on…

