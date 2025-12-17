IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IET Evolve on Substack
December 17, 2025 Solar Wind and Schumann Variability
0:00
-9:03

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

December 17, 2025 Solar Wind and Schumann Variability

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Dec 17, 2025
∙ Paid

Highlights

  • Continue to see a predictions run amok a bit, does it seem there is faster connectivity than there is the ability for science to keep up to date with this?

  • Sun had a significant eruption on the far side which produced a CME not Earth directed yet this sunspot region could be an active player when it faces Earth soon.

  • Solar wind highs and moderat…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture