IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
December 15, 2025 Quieter Conditions with an Unsettled Schumann
0:00
-8:25

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

December 15, 2025 Quieter Conditions with an Unsettled Schumann

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Dec 15, 2025
∙ Paid

Highlights

  • State of the World Forum began yesterday Sunday highlights indigenous elders speaking to open the forum. I will be on the forum tomorrow between 10:30-2:00 p.m. est

  • Low solar flare activity

  • Geomagnetic field is quiet

  • Solar wind has slowed down and moved to more average conditions

  • Solar flare prediction is down

  • Sunspot regions are down

  • Temperature on…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture