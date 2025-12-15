December 15, 2025 Quieter Conditions with an Unsettled Schumann

Highlights
State of the World Forum began yesterday Sunday highlights indigenous elders speaking to open the forum. I will be on the forum tomorrow between 10:30-2:00 p.m. est
Low solar flare activity
Geomagnetic field is quiet
Solar wind has slowed down and moved to more average conditions
Solar flare prediction is down
Sunspot regions are down
Temperature on…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.