December 13, 2025 Charged Skies Last Night and Enhanced Solar Wind of Change

Highlights
Geomagnetic storming began last night began around 18 utc yesterday lasting about 9 hours.
Auroras were seen in and Wisconsin, Minnesota, and a charged sky in Western Massachusetts.
CME particles and solar wind (co-rotating interacting region) produced these charged skies.
Best meteor shower of 2025?!?! Geminid meteor shower peaks today and tomo…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.