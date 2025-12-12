December 12, 2025 An Age of High Connectivity Between the Earth and Sun

Highlights
We reached KP 5 yesterday which was G1 storming and we did see auroras in Minnesota as well as higher latitudes of course due to the elevated solar wind and the co-rotating interaction region.
A coronal hole is about to face our Earth we could see additional enhanced geomagnetic activity intermittently.
Two M class flares occurred about 40 minut…
