IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
December 12, 2025 An Age of High Connectivity Between the Earth and Sun
0:00
-10:30

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

December 12, 2025 An Age of High Connectivity Between the Earth and Sun

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Dec 12, 2025
∙ Paid

Highlights

  • We reached KP 5 yesterday which was G1 storming and we did see auroras in Minnesota as well as higher latitudes of course due to the elevated solar wind and the co-rotating interaction region.

  • A coronal hole is about to face our Earth we could see additional enhanced geomagnetic activity intermittently.

  • Two M class flares occurred about 40 minut…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture