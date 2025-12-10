December 10, 2025 Solar Flare Activity is High in Frequency

Highlights
Geomagnetic storms failed to produce, showing us once again, natures dynamic forces are in charge.
Solar level activity is high. 31 solar flares in the past 24 hours, lower in intensity yet higher in frequency.
Did see enhancements to the field with the plasma density (see picture below).
Geomagnetic conditions are quiet to unsettled right now …
