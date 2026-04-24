April 24, 2026 Active X Flaring Sun, Flare Prediction Up, Geomagnetic Activity and Human Biological Research

Our sun just became more active. 2 X class flares, 2 M and 10 C class. X 2.5 8:13 utc today from 4419 that one did trigger an R3 radio blackout in the Indian Sea. X2.4 at 1:04 utc today, triggered R3 radio blackout over the Philippine Sea. The other M’s also triggered R1 radio blackouts over the African Coast and Caribbean Sea. 4419 lead flare producer…