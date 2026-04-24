Our sun just became more active. 2 X class flares, 2 M and 10 C class. X 2.5 8:13 utc today from 4419 that one did trigger an R3 radio blackout in the Indian Sea. X2.4 at 1:04 utc today, triggered R3 radio blackout over the Philippine Sea. The other M’s also triggered R1 radio blackouts over the African Coast and Caribbean Sea. 4419 lead flare producer…
April 24, 2026 Active X Flaring Sun, Flare Prediction Up, Geomagnetic Activity and Human Biological Research
Apr 24, 2026
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