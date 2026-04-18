April 17, 2026 Coronal Hole Stream Connects - Still Waiting for Uptick in Geomagnetic Storming and Energy Conservation at Play with a Quiet Field?

IET Evolve on SubstackApril 17, 2026 Coronal Hole Stream Connects - Still Waiting for Uptick in Geomagnetic Storming and Energy Conservation at Play with a Quiet Field?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:51-6:51Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on SubstackSubscribe to listenApril 17, 2026 Coronal Hole Stream Connects - Still Waiting for Uptick in Geomagnetic Storming and Energy Conservation at Play with a Quiet Field?IET EvolveApr 18, 2026∙ Paid1ShareMinor Script Today:-)Coronal Hole Impacting Our EarthLatest NOAA Geomagnetic Storm Watch - Last Updated Chart from Wednesday April 15th, 2026 - Maybe NOAA is exercising “Human Energy Conservation” as well!Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of IET Evolve.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.IET Evolve on SubstackThe Contactee's Perspective; Emotional Intelligence, Consciousness, Humanity Evolving, UFO's, Planetary Shift, Electro/Geomagnetic Changes The Contactee's Perspective; Emotional Intelligence, Consciousness, Humanity Evolving, UFO's, Planetary Shift, Electro/Geomagnetic Changes SubscribeAuthorsIET EvolveRecent EpisodesApril 16, 2026 Increase in Telepathy? ELF/GM Losing the Internal Compass? Minor Sun Activity and Incoming Geomagnetic (G1) Storming on DeckApr 16 • IET EvolveApril 15, 2026 Quiet Earth and Sun ~ Remembering the BasicsApr 15 • IET EvolveApril 14, 2026 Chunky Schumann and Low Geomagnetic FieldApr 14 • IET EvolveApril 13, 2026 Bifurcation/Earth's Magnetic Field/Solar System Influences Commentary and Today's Space-weatherApr 13 • IET EvolveApril 10, 2026 Coronal Hole Engaging and Geomagnetic (G1) Storming for Today and TomorrowApr 10 • IET EvolveApril 9, 2026 Will Our Earth Experience Massive Solar Flares for 2027-2028?Apr 9 • IET EvolveApril 8, 2026 Solar Wind Calming, Astrological Mention and Sunrise/SunsetApr 8 • IET Evolve