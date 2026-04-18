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IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
April 17, 2026 Coronal Hole Stream Connects - Still Waiting for Uptick in Geomagnetic Storming and Energy Conservation at Play with a Quiet Field?
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April 17, 2026 Coronal Hole Stream Connects - Still Waiting for Uptick in Geomagnetic Storming and Energy Conservation at Play with a Quiet Field?

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IET Evolve
Apr 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Minor Script Today:-)

Coronal Hole Impacting Our Earth

Latest NOAA Geomagnetic Storm Watch - Last Updated Chart from Wednesday April 15th, 2026 - Maybe NOAA is exercising “Human Energy Conservation” as well!

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