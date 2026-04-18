April 17, 2026 Coronal Hole Stream Connects - Still Waiting for Uptick in Geomagnetic Storming and Energy Conservation at Play with a Quiet Field?

IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy WisdomApril 17, 2026 Coronal Hole Stream Connects - Still Waiting for Uptick in Geomagnetic Storming and Energy Conservation at Play with a Quiet Field?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:51-6:51Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on SubstackSubscribe to listenApril 17, 2026 Coronal Hole Stream Connects - Still Waiting for Uptick in Geomagnetic Storming and Energy Conservation at Play with a Quiet Field?IET EvolveApr 18, 2026∙ PaidShareMinor Script Today:-)Coronal Hole Impacting Our EarthLatest NOAA Geomagnetic Storm Watch - Last Updated Chart from Wednesday April 15th, 2026 - Maybe NOAA is exercising “Human Energy Conservation” as well!Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of IET Evolve.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy WisdomWhere Space Weather, Consciousness and Emotional Intelligence Converge Daily!Where Space Weather, Consciousness and Emotional Intelligence Converge Daily!SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeIET EvolveRecent EpisodesApril 16, 2026 Increase in Telepathy? ELF/GM Losing Our Compass? Minor Sun Activity and Incoming Geomagnetic (G1) Storming on DeckApr 16 • IET EvolveApril 15, 2026 Quiet Earth and Sun ~ Remembering the BasicsApr 15 • IET EvolveApril 14, 2026 Chunky Schumann and Low Geomagnetic FieldApr 14 • IET EvolveApril 13, 2026 Bifurcation/Earth's Magnetic Field/Solar System Influences Commentary and Today's Space-weatherApr 13 • IET EvolveApril 10, 2026 Coronal Hole Engaging and Geomagnetic (G1) Storming for Today and TomorrowApr 10 • IET EvolveApril 9, 2026 Will Our Earth Experience Massive Solar Flares for 2027-2028?Apr 9 • IET EvolveApril 8, 2026 Solar Wind Calming, Astrological Mention and Sunrise/SunsetApr 8 • IET Evolve