April 14, 2026 Chunky Schumann and Low Geomagnetic Field

IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy WisdomApril 14, 2026 Chunky Schumann and Low Geomagnetic Field0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:58-5:58Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on SubstackSubscribe to listenApril 14, 2026 Chunky Schumann and Low Geomagnetic FieldIET EvolveApr 14, 2026∙ PaidShareNo script today. Yet a pretty picture for you. Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of IET Evolve.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy WisdomWhere Space Weather, Consciousness and Emotional Intelligence Converge Daily!Where Space Weather, Consciousness and Emotional Intelligence Converge Daily!SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeIET EvolveRecent EpisodesApril 13, 2026 Bifurcation/Earth's Magnetic Field/Solar System Influences Commentary and Today's Space-weatherApr 13 • IET EvolveApril 10, 2026 Coronal Hole Engaging and Geomagnetic (G1) Storming for Today and TomorrowApr 10 • IET EvolveApril 9, 2026 Will Our Earth Experience Massive Solar Flares for 2027-2028?Apr 9 • IET EvolveApril 8, 2026 Solar Wind Calming, Astrological Mention and Sunrise/SunsetApr 8 • IET EvolveApril 7, 2026 Electromagnetic Field Having a Chunky Resettle and Solar Cycle 25 Status Apr 7 • IET EvolveApril 6, 2026 Abrupt Geomagnetic and Electromagnetic Field ChangesApr 6 • IET EvolveApril 3, 2026 Geomagnetic Storming Continues, More M Class Flares and Comet MAPS Apr 3 • IET Evolve