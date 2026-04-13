Bifurcation – How is that possible?
The magnetics shifting on the planet now gaining traction.
Great imbalance of human behavior; power, wealth, communities breaking down. Let’s look through the eyes of astrology at this problem both Western and Vedic astrology.
Is there a great rebalance in order? Is it possible people who are not learning their lessons…
April 13, 2026 Bifurcation/Earth's Magnetic Field/Solar System Influences Commentary and Today's Space-weather
Apr 13, 2026
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The Contactee's Perspective; Emotional Intelligence, Consciousness, Humanity Evolving, UFO's, Planetary Shift, Electro/Geomagnetic ChangesThe Contactee's Perspective; Emotional Intelligence, Consciousness, Humanity Evolving, UFO's, Planetary Shift, Electro/Geomagnetic Changes
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