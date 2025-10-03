IET Evolve on Substack

A Week of Geomagnetic Storming, Notable High Speed Solar Wind, Magnetosphere Waning, and a Banging Schumann
Oct 03, 2025
Welcome to all new members!

We’ve had quite the week of geomagnetic storming, auroras, high speed solar wind and in the last 24 hours, a banging Schumann.

What does the magnetosphere waning have to do with our emotions, physiology and spiritual evolution?

Listen to find out what the Sun is doing and what it may have on deck for us here on Earth.

