Highlights from 2025

The Start of 2026 is a great time to review significant highlights of our dynamic shifting world as much has happened and there is certainly much to look forward.

Everyday Earthing and Energy Wisdom Podcast

In July of 2025, the Everyday Earthing and Energy Wisdom podcast began giving listeners a 10 minute easy to listen to accurate understanding of daily space-weather events and how the Earth and Sun may be impacting how we are feeling physiologically, emotionally and spiritually.

To date, 150 episodes have been published with 1,500 minutes (approx) airtime engaging a growing list of listeners all over the world.

Why the Podcast Began?

This came out of a growing desire to help give people I love and care about a more accurate and grounded view of what is happening in close to real time with the Sun, the Earth and whatever else may be impacting our planetary shift that we as human beings can feel and sense.

To transition these feelings and sensations into something that is more normal and less unusual, to a more active participant in this process with these often times intense feelings and to be less submissive and reactionary. To encourage others to realize they are not alone in these feelings, sensations and changes they may be experiencing.

Moreover, to allow each of us to realize these feelings and “what is happening” on the planet is not prescriptive. Meaning, there is no one person who can tell you what your future holds because they are determining it. This is to allow you, the listener, the reader to be your own guide, your own creator and own alchemist in this dynamic evolutionary process.

Highlights of Our Local Star/The Sun

Check out this video image from Dr. Ryan French, British solar astrophysicist, as he captures the Sun’s action for 2025!

“The entirety of 2025 on the Sun! In addition to the mesmerising growth and decay of bright active regions, I love how scrubbing through the video clearly shows the apparent change in the Sun’s size-as earth gets 3 million miles closer and further from the Sun across the year!”

Strongest solar flare of the year was X 5.1 from sunspot region 4274 on November 11, 2025. Leading to G4 (severe) geomagnetic storming which produced auroras at lower latitudes. November 14, 2025 X 4.0 flare from the same region, 4274 erupted. X2.7 flare from 4087 occurred on May 14, 2025, signaling the first X-class flare of 2025. December 2025 was an active month ending 2025. X1.1 flare December 8th, 2025. New Year’s Eve had a nice pop M7.1 flare and produced some lingering auroras. Widespread auroras were visible from multiple CME’s from November’s flares. Coronal holes and high speed solar wind were more significant in 2025 versus 2024. A strong contributor to geomagnetic activity and auroras.

How did the Sun’s activity in 2025 compare to 2024?

2024 was more active than 2025 for sunspot monthly averages. With 2024 reflecting 150-160 for an annual average whereas 2025 averaged 120-130. 2024 showed us solar maximum peak.

2024 produced over 50 X-class flares with the strongest being X 9.0, X 8.7 and numerous X7+’s.

The shift in coronal holes is notable between 2024 and 2025. As the solar flare intensity and sunspot numbers decreased from 2024 to 2025, a stronger “coronal hole carousel” produced consistent high-speed solar wind streams between 600-800 km/s resulting in G1-G3 geomagnetic storms.

2024 dominated with explosive flares and solar activity during solar maximum peak which resulted in fantastic mid-latitude auroras in May and October of 2024 not seen in quite some time, which included the G5 Gannon Storm (possibly strongest in 500 years) in May 2024. Whereas, 2025 shifted to a more sustained recurring activity from the coronal holes producing geomagnetic activity and auroras.

Solar Scientific Discoveries and Breakthroughs

June 2025 ESA’s Solar Orbiter delivered first direct images and information from the Sun’s previously unseen south polar region. Critical to understanding the Sun’s global magnetic field and how it drives the 11 year cycle. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe flew as close as 3.8 million miles to the solar surface showing first ever scientific understandings of the sun; U turns in solar wind flows, magnetic reconnection of CME’s where solar plasma falls back rather than escaping and confirmation of zigzagging magnetic fields. A major study revealed solar flare temps can reach 60 million degrees (6.5x hotter than electrons), far higher than initially believed. with implications for energy transfer during eruptions. Better understanding of solar wind origins and dynamics from the Parker Probe and similar missions illustrate differences between slow versus fast solar wind sources, magnetic reconnection sites and particle acceleration.

These discoveries in solar physics relate to corona heating, magnetic reconnection, solar wind acceleration and global solar magnetism. All critical to a better understanding of our Earth and the relationship to that which powers our planet. The better we understand nature and the cosmos dynamic forces, the better we can live in alignment and our own energy production.

Physiology and our Evolution

The intense solar activity of 2024 brought about new waves of research regarding solar influences on human health and behavior that are still in production.

More easily studied are findings in geomagnetic disturbances which are changes in the Earth’s magnetic field from solar activity which influence the autonomic nervous system, circadian rhythms and bioelectrical activity.

Most of the research to date focuses on the following;

Severe geomagnetic storms amplify negative emotions.

Increased rate of depression and hospital admissions.

Mood swings, anxiety, irritability and depression.

Behavioral and societal correlations (dual nature of stress versus stimulation, those who experience the field as stressful; homicide, suicide, etc…, those who experience the field as stimulating; creativity, innovation and positive social change.

Melatonin production interference, hypothalamic, pituitary and adrenal (HPA axis), brain rhythms synchronization with geomagnetic/Schumann resonances and anticipatory reactions of geomagnetic activity.

Woefully understudied and the focus of this author’s formal study is the impact of these cosmological events on human evolution regarding the heart as a nexus of change.

Our human species has embraced the dangers of a great many things including how we view the Sun and the Earth’s connection to our local star it is slow to see the opportunities and advantages of how to work in alignment with these forces.

Summary

2024 gave us major pops not seen in 30-plus years, 2025 allowed for a smoother transition between these solar inflection points from chaos to a bit more coherency if we were able to align. We seem to be living in a day and age of greater and quicker connectivity between ourselves and these natural forces.

What will 2026 bring this year?

As Solar Cycle 25 continues its gradual decline after the 2024 peak, experts anticipate activity remaining relatively high through much of 2026, fewer intense flares and sunspots overall, but still plenty of potential for strong geomagnetic storms, especially from persistent coronal holes and any lingering “last gasp” eruptions.

This could mean continued opportunities for vivid auroras, often more reliable at high latitudes and possibly extending to mid-latitudes during equinox periods (like spring and fall), when Earth’s magnetic alignment boosts solar wind effects.

Many forecasts suggest 2026 might even deliver some of the cycle’s most memorable displays as the Sun’s turbulent decline surprises us with bursts of energy.

Stay tuned for how these cosmic rhythms unfold, perhaps they’ll invite even deeper alignment within our hearts, guiding us toward greater coherency and conscious creation in this evolving planetary shift.

